Is Kanye West plotting "revenge" against Kim Kardashian with Bianca Censori?

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West could be planning a "revenge play" against Kim Kardashian with Bianca Censori's help!

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand could have some competition in the future as Kanye West (l.) and Bianca Censori (c.) are planning to rival the fashion line. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Ye is reportedly looking to "challenge" Kim's SKIMS brand by building a "mirror image" of her business model, per Radar Online.

An insider tattled, "This goes way beyond fashion. Kanye sees this as his revenge play, he's determined to outdo Kim on every front."

"Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created," they continued.

A Kim source shared that she's "furious" over Ye's alleged plans as the rapper has been "hinting for months" that he's planning to "reclaim his crown" and make Bianca the next superstar.