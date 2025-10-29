Is Kanye West plotting "revenge" against Kim Kardashian with Bianca Censori?
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West could be planning a "revenge play" against Kim Kardashian with Bianca Censori's help!
Ye is reportedly looking to "challenge" Kim's SKIMS brand by building a "mirror image" of her business model, per Radar Online.
An insider tattled, "This goes way beyond fashion. Kanye sees this as his revenge play, he's determined to outdo Kim on every front."
"Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created," they continued.
A Kim source shared that she's "furious" over Ye's alleged plans as the rapper has been "hinting for months" that he's planning to "reclaim his crown" and make Bianca the next superstar.
Will KimYe's feud ever end?
The insider added that Kim feels like her ex-husband is "taking everything she worked for and weaponizing it against her."
The multi-hyphenate mogul shared on The Kardashians that she experienced "Stockholm syndrome" during her marriage to Ye.
Kim's health has taken a toll as she was diagnosed with a brain aneurism, possibly due to Ye's erratic behavior.
Now, the mom of four is said to be "on edge" over the Graduation artist's supposed moves even though her shape wear brand is "practically unshakable." Nevertheless, Kim reportedly feels "uneasy" because Ye "can be unpredictable."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian