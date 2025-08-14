Kim Kardashian cries over Kanye West's mental health in explosive new documentary

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian candidly reacted to Kanye West 's mental health struggles in the trailer for the new documentary, In Whose Name?

Kanye West's bipolar disorder and its affect on his marriage to Kim Kardashian (l.) is explored in the upcoming documentary, In Whose Name? © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The teaser, which dropped on Wednesday, began with Ye circling around a pile of Yeezy sneakers as he reveals in a voiceover, "I'm off my meds for five months now."

The video cuts to the Spaceship rapper closing a door that had his ex-wife's name on it while she cries, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago."

Ye is also filmed with their daughter, North, riding in the back of a car before he angrily declares, "Never tell me I'm gonna wake up one day and have nothing."

The camera then pans to The Kardashians star who replies, "We can talk about that later, but," before he abruptly interjects, "It ain't no but!"

More footage from the teaser included Ye's viral 2020 presidential campaign speech and Kim in a wedding gown at his Donda listening event.