Kanye West's bombshell documentary features Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and more

Los Angeles, California - The official trailer for the Kanye West documentary In Whose Name? featured several celebrity cameos from Kim Kardashian , Elon Musk , and more!

Kanye West's struggles with bipolar disorder, failed marriage, and loss of lucrative partnerships are explored in a new documentary. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The doc's latest preview delves deeper into the 48-year-old rapper's battle with bipolar disorder.

The two-minute clip shows studio sessions with Drake, Pharrell, and Swizz Beatz before the Hurricane artist is seen walking out with Playboi Carti and Marilyn Manson at the Donda 2 listening party.



"The best thing about being an artist who's bipolar is anything you do and say is an art piece," Ye says.



Kim Kardashian and their four kids also appear in the new footage, along with glimpses of West's most controversial moments, including his short-lived presidential run in 2020 and his antisemitism scandal that saw him get dropped by Gap and Adidas.

"Should I have blown up the Gap s**t? Should I have blown up the Adidas s**t? But the answer is yes," he says in the teaser.