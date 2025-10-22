Kanye West sells $14 million Wyoming ranch after years of neglect
Big Horn, Wyoming - Kanye West has parted ways with his multi-million dollar ranch after years of alleged neglect!
The Stronger rapper's poor treatment of the $14 million ranch has reportedly led to the original owners, Greg and Pam Flitner, reclaiming it.
Per Cowboy State Daily, a record of sale for the Bighorn Mountain Ranch was notorized by Ye's wife Bianca Censori and, while the property remains intact, the house has fallen into ruins.
The Filtner family told the outlet, "Unlike Monster Ranch, he did not knock down any of the buildings," noting that the neighbors were confused over why the rapper let the ranch become run-down.
"I think his original intent for the Mountain Ranch might have been somewhere that his family could go and be away from the rest of the world," they added.
The 6,713-acre home is the third property to slip through the disgraced hip-hop star's fingers following his divorce from Kim Kardashian after his bizarre series of crashouts, which often include antisemitic rants.
Ye listed his church – which reportedly went up in flames last October– for $1.5 million and his damaged Calabasas property for $2.95 million.
