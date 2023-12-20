Kanye West selling Malibu beach house for a loss after failing to create "bomb shelter"

Malibu, California - Controversial rapper Kanye West is now selling his Malibu home for far less than he bought it for after failing to remodel it into a "bomb shelter."

Kanye West is selling his home in Malibu, California, for less than he bought it for, after he gutted the interior of the property. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

Home for sale!

According to People, Jason Oppenheim, former star of the reality show Selling Sunset, is selling West's LA property for $53 million.

Ye originally bought the beautiful beachfront home back in 2021 for $57 million while he was in the midst of an ongoing divorce battle with his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The concrete three-story residence has been mostly left abandoned since the purchase. Kanye has been travelling the world after he nearly destroyed his career last year by repeatedly making public antisemitic remarks, and even got remarried.

He is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by Tony Saxon, who worked as the property's security guard and project manager for two months.

The suit claims West ordered Saxon to remove the electricity and windows in an attempt to remodel it into a "bomb shelter from the 1910s." Saxon also claims he worked 16-hour days, slept on a jacket, and was fired after complaining about possible safety violations.