Kanye West seemingly shuts down divorce chatter on Tokyo date with Bianca Censori

Tokyo, Japan - Kanye West was spotted out and about with his wife, Bianca Censori, shortly after reports claimed that the two were heading for divorce .

Kanye West (r.) was spotted out and about with his wife, Bianca Censori, shortly after reports claimed that the two were heading for divorce. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

Per Page Six, the 42-year-old rapper went shopping with Bianca at a Tokyo mall on Tuesday, with photos showing the two packing on a bit of PDA during their outing.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Ye and the 29-year-old model were done and told their inner circle just that.

Their cozy stroll has called the claims into question, and according to the Daily Mail, the controversial couple's friends feel duped over the whole situation.

"Kanye and Bianca were responsible for the news that they were divorcing getting out there because this is what they both told people," a source told the outlet.

The insider suggested that the pair had ulterior motives for spreading the rumor, adding, "They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album."

Bianca's friends reportedly find her relationship "pathetic," as they've grown tired of her NSFW outfits and "overexploited" sexuality while out with her husband.