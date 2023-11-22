Kanye West's ex-trainer calls security on him during tense Dubai run-in

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A former personal trainer of Kanye West called security on the rapper after a tense run-in while in Dubai.

Kanye West (r) had a tense run-in with his former trainer Harley Pasternak while in Dubai, which ended with the rapper having security called on him. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

According to TMZ, West came face-to-face with his former friend and trainer Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish, on Monday evening at Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort.

Sources say Pasternak was making a reservation at the front desk when West, who recently tanked his career by making a slew of antisemitic comments, approached him, asking for a hug.

Pasternak refused the hug and asked a member of the resort staff to call security for assistance.

By the time security showed up, Ye had already fled the scene.

While previous reporting by the Daily Mail alleged that West believed Pasternak was following him around Dubai, sources say it was Pasternak who was clearly threatened and shaken up by the encounter.