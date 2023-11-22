Kanye West's ex-trainer calls security on him during tense Dubai run-in
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A former personal trainer of Kanye West called security on the rapper after a tense run-in while in Dubai.
According to TMZ, West came face-to-face with his former friend and trainer Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish, on Monday evening at Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort.
Sources say Pasternak was making a reservation at the front desk when West, who recently tanked his career by making a slew of antisemitic comments, approached him, asking for a hug.
Pasternak refused the hug and asked a member of the resort staff to call security for assistance.
By the time security showed up, Ye had already fled the scene.
While previous reporting by the Daily Mail alleged that West believed Pasternak was following him around Dubai, sources say it was Pasternak who was clearly threatened and shaken up by the encounter.
Kanye West and Harley Pasternak sparked a feud after the rapper's hospitalization
In 2016, their friendship took a turn after Pasternak called police and paramedics because he believed West was acting strangely during one of their workouts. The incident led to West being hospitalized for psychosis.
West reignited the feud in 2022 when he shared screenshots of a text conversation on social media where Pasternak threatened to have West "institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever," per Page Six.
Sources say that Pasternak, who owns multiple gyms across the Middle East, is in Dubai on business, not to stalk Ye.
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP