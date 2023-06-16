Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori bonds with North West at birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Step-mom vibes! Kanye West 's wifey, Bianca Censori, was seen keeping his daughter North West close by during Ye's lavish birthday bash .

Bianca Censori (r) got major praise for treating her step-daughter North West with love and affection and Ye's recent birthday bash. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & biancacensori

Over the weekend, Ye celebrated his latest trip around the sun with an epic party that was attended by several A-listers.

But the most important guests were his eldest child and his new bride, who were seen having a sweet step-mom and step-daughter moment.

Pics from the bash showed Censori holding hands with the nine-year-old as they made their way into the private party together.

North, whom the Hurricane rapper shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, wore a gray sweater with shorts and black boots while also sporting visible red markings on her face.

As for the alleged Mrs. West, the architect sported her usual slicked-back pixie cut look while her fit consisted of a black leather trench coat with matching heeled boots.