Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori bonds with North West at birthday bash
Los Angeles, California - Step-mom vibes! Kanye West's wifey, Bianca Censori, was seen keeping his daughter North West close by during Ye's lavish birthday bash.
Over the weekend, Ye celebrated his latest trip around the sun with an epic party that was attended by several A-listers.
But the most important guests were his eldest child and his new bride, who were seen having a sweet step-mom and step-daughter moment.
Pics from the bash showed Censori holding hands with the nine-year-old as they made their way into the private party together.
North, whom the Hurricane rapper shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, wore a gray sweater with shorts and black boots while also sporting visible red markings on her face.
As for the alleged Mrs. West, the architect sported her usual slicked-back pixie cut look while her fit consisted of a black leather trench coat with matching heeled boots.
Fans react to Bianca Censori and North West's relationship
One user wrote, "North looks so comfortable and genuinely happy around Bianca Censori. She actually appears in a better mood than I've ever seen her with Kim. She definitely looks happier being around Bianca than she did sitting on Pete [Davidson]'s lap".
Interesting point made there.
Another fan tweeted, "Truth is, we all gotta give it to YE for maintaining a great relationship between his kid & their step-mom. Such scenarios are definitely rare!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & biancacensori