Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori clarifies marriage confusion in awkward clip

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West 's wife, Bianca Censori, has confirmed that she is in fact Mrs. West in the most uncomfortable way.

Bianca Censori (r) confirmed her marriage to Kanye West in the most awkward way. © Collage: JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/gratefulboynuee

While rumors about the legitimacy of Ye's marriage to Censori continue, the 28-year-old insists that the two are indeed married.

The Yeezy employee was seen in a fan's TikTok video as he attempted, and failed, to get her number at a department store.

The blonde beauty was seated in the hat section of a high-end retailer when the content creator, whose handle is @gratefulboynuee, approached her.

Mrs. West was seen with a fresh face and a slicked-back pixie cut while sporting a black-zippered hoodie.

"You're sexy, my name Nue," the fan told Bianca, who smiled and replied, "Thank you, nice to meet you."

"Are you just shopping around?" she asked him, to which he responded, "Yeah, you?"

Censori replied, "Yeah, same there was just a pair of shorts I wanted to see," before the TikToker asked for her number.

"I'm married!" she exclaimed, which led to Nue responding, "Damn," before ending the awkward clip.