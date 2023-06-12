Kanye "Ye" West gets no love on his 46th birthday

Controversial rapper Kanye West had his first birthday since his string of public antisemitic rants tanked his career, and it was definitely a lonely one.

By Rey Harris

Los Angeles, California - Thursday was Kanye "Ye" West's birthday, and it seems like the world just didn't care.

Controversial rapper Kanye West had his first birthday since his string of public antisemitic rants tanked his career, and it was definitely a lonely one.
Controversial rapper Kanye West had his first birthday since his string of public antisemitic rants tanked his career, and it was definitely a lonely one.  © SAUL LOEB v AFP

Yesterday marked the first time Ye celebrated his birthday after his string of public antisemitic rants last year that made him the ultimate villain in American pop culture.

His hateful rhetoric cost him high-profile business deals, his billionaire status, and apparently the respect of some of his closest friends and fellow celebrities.

Ye managed to get a handful of well-wishes from social media users that forgive, and maybe even support, his hate speech.

Kylie Jenner reveals inside look at her lavish Los Angeles home
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner reveals inside look at her lavish Los Angeles home

But everyone West has been known to roll with over the years remained silent on his big day.

Jay-Z, who was instrumental in building West's music career, didn't bother to give him a shout. Kid Cudi would probably throw himself down some stairs before he would send Ye good vibes. Even Ice Cube, who Ye recently buried the hatchet with, remained quiet.

The biggest snub came from the Kardashian and Jenner family, including Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian and former in-laws stay silent on his birthday

The famous family noticeably didn't publicly send him any good wishes, despite the fact that many of them were actively posting on social media throughout the day.

The KarJenners have had no issue sending other exes birthday wishes, including Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson, who has repeatedly cheated on her.

Hopefully, Ye's "wife" Bianca Censori, the last one standing in his corner, made the day special for him.

Cover photo: SAUL LOEB v AFP

More on Kanye West: