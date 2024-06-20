Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is unrecognizable in latest pictures
Paris, France - The fashion taste of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is typically as tight and revealing as possible in front of the paparazzi. On Wednesday, she showed off her latest shocking fit!
Bianca's usual look involves skin-colored leggings, semi-sheer bandeau tops, and as little fabric as possible.
On Wednesday, the architect continued the trend with a skin-tight, skin-colored, semi-sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, along with knee-high socks and flip-flop heels.
She strolled through Paris with her husband, Kanye "Ye" West, who was dressed no less outrageously.
However, it wasn't just her skimpy outfit that caused a lot of talk online, but rather the model's head.
She didn't wear her hair short and dark, as she has done recently, but rather shoulder-length and curly in a vibrant shade of pink!
Her husband was also able to impress with a curious look, wearing an all-white monochrome outfit consisting of jogging pants, a hoodie, gloves, and sneakers.
Yeezy had his hood pulled up and his face covered by a white mask.
Does Bianca Censori dress normally away from Kanye West?
Although Bianca is now known for her scandalous outfits, an inside source recently told Page Six that it is probably just for show.
In her free time, when she's not working as Kanye's muse, she goes "back to normal," as she did recently when she visited her family in Australia.
"When you look at all the press [about Bianca and Kanye], you would believe she has lost her mind," the source continued.
"It was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered."
The insider added that "there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the.real.bianca.censori