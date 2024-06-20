Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is unrecognizable in latest pictures

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, likes her clothes as tight and revealing as possible. On Wednesday, the architect showed off a totally new take on the look!

By Svea Nieberg

Paris, France - The fashion taste of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is typically as tight and revealing as possible in front of the paparazzi. On Wednesday, she showed off her latest shocking fit!

The fashion sense of Kanye West's (l.) wife, Bianca Censori, is typically as tight and revealing as possible in front of the paparazzi.
The fashion sense of Kanye West's (l.) wife, Bianca Censori, is typically as tight and revealing as possible in front of the paparazzi.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the.real.bianca.censori

Bianca's usual look involves skin-colored leggings, semi-sheer bandeau tops, and as little fabric as possible.

On Wednesday, the architect continued the trend with a skin-tight, skin-colored, semi-sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, along with knee-high socks and flip-flop heels.

She strolled through Paris with her husband, Kanye "Ye" West, who was dressed no less outrageously.

Joe Alwyn's Taylor Swift split revelations prove why she changed The Eras Tour setlist
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn's Taylor Swift split revelations prove why she changed The Eras Tour setlist

However, it wasn't just her skimpy outfit that caused a lot of talk online, but rather the model's head.

She didn't wear her hair short and dark, as she has done recently, but rather shoulder-length and curly in a vibrant shade of pink!

Her husband was also able to impress with a curious look, wearing an all-white monochrome outfit consisting of jogging pants, a hoodie, gloves, and sneakers.

Yeezy had his hood pulled up and his face covered by a white mask.

Does Bianca Censori dress normally away from Kanye West?

When Bianca Censori (r.) is away from Kanye West and the cameras, her style reportedly goes "back to normal."
When Bianca Censori (r.) is away from Kanye West and the cameras, her style reportedly goes "back to normal."  © Screenshot/Instagram/@the.real.bianca.censori

Although Bianca is now known for her scandalous outfits, an inside source recently told Page Six that it is probably just for show.

In her free time, when she's not working as Kanye's muse, she goes "back to normal," as she did recently when she visited her family in Australia.

"When you look at all the press [about Bianca and Kanye], you would believe she has lost her mind," the source continued.

Ariana Grande gushes about Jeffrey Dahmer: "I would have loved to have met him"
Ariana Grande Ariana Grande gushes about Jeffrey Dahmer: "I would have loved to have met him"

"It was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered."

The insider added that "there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the.real.bianca.censori

More on Kanye West: