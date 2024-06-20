Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is unrecognizable in latest pictures

Paris, France - The fashion taste of Kanye West 's wife, Bianca Censori, is typically as tight and revealing as possible in front of the paparazzi. On Wednesday, she showed off her latest shocking fit!

The fashion sense of Kanye West's (l.) wife, Bianca Censori, is typically as tight and revealing as possible in front of the paparazzi. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the.real.bianca.censori

Bianca's usual look involves skin-colored leggings, semi-sheer bandeau tops, and as little fabric as possible.

On Wednesday, the architect continued the trend with a skin-tight, skin-colored, semi-sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, along with knee-high socks and flip-flop heels.

She strolled through Paris with her husband, Kanye "Ye" West, who was dressed no less outrageously.

However, it wasn't just her skimpy outfit that caused a lot of talk online, but rather the model's head.

She didn't wear her hair short and dark, as she has done recently, but rather shoulder-length and curly in a vibrant shade of pink!

Her husband was also able to impress with a curious look, wearing an all-white monochrome outfit consisting of jogging pants, a hoodie, gloves, and sneakers.

Yeezy had his hood pulled up and his face covered by a white mask.