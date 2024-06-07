Friends of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori claim she goes "back to normal" when she's not with him

Los Angeles, California - Bianca Censori has gained worldwide fame amid her marriage to Kanye West – not least because of her many risqué outfits when she's out and about with the rapper. But according to insiders, she's much different when she's "off the clock."

Whether rocking a sheer dress or even just a pillow, Bianca regularly steals the show from her husband, often stirring up some controversy as well.

In the past, critics have argued that Ye is forcing her to wear the NSFW fashion.

Now, Bianca's pals have added a new layer to the story as they allege that the 29-year-old acts like a different person without her husband by her side.

As Page Six reports, the friends believe Kanye views her as "some dramatic installation of art" rather than a true partner.

Most recently, Bianca is said to have been spotted inconspicuously wearing a rather casual outfit during a restaurant visit with her family – without Ye.

"It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job," a friend said.

