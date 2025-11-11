Orlando Bloom goes viral for posing with star dressed as his ex Katy Perry
Los Angeles, California - Orlando Bloom has gone viral after he posed with a woman dressed up as his ex Katy Perry at a recent Halloween party.
Just a few months ago, the A-listers called it quits after nearly a decade together.
The 41-year-old pop star has already found love again, as Katy recently went public with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
But now, it's Orlando who's sparking some new romance gossip!
The 48-year-old actor was photographed looking cozy at a Halloween party with Rachel Lynn Matthews, and the 32-year-old's costume had fans raising their eyebrows.
Per a viral photo, Orlando posed with Rachel while the latter was dressed as Katy on her infamous Blue Origin space flight.
After the eleven-minute journey, the Firework artist kissed the ground when she arrived back on earth – a pose that Rachel mimicked in another snap.
While an X post showcasing Rachel's costume claimed that she was Orlando's "new gf," it seems that the two aren't actually an item after all.
Per Cosmopolitan, the uncropped photo of Rachel and Orlando seems to suggest that it was just a chance encounter, as the Happy Death Day star wrote in a caption, "will tell my kids about this one day."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rachellynnmatthews & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP