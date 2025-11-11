Orlando Bloom goes viral for posing with star dressed as his ex Katy Perry

Los Angeles, California - Orlando Bloom has gone viral after he posed with a woman dressed up as his ex Katy Perry at a recent Halloween party.

Orlando Bloom (r.) faced some criticism for posing with actor Rachel Lynn Matthews (l.) at a recent Halloween bash, as Rachel was dressed as Orlando's ex Katy Perry. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rachellynnmatthews & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just a few months ago, the A-listers called it quits after nearly a decade together.

The 41-year-old pop star has already found love again, as Katy recently went public with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But now, it's Orlando who's sparking some new romance gossip!

The 48-year-old actor was photographed looking cozy at a Halloween party with Rachel Lynn Matthews, and the 32-year-old's costume had fans raising their eyebrows.

Per a viral photo, Orlando posed with Rachel while the latter was dressed as Katy on her infamous Blue Origin space flight.

After the eleven-minute journey, the Firework artist kissed the ground when she arrived back on earth – a pose that Rachel mimicked in another snap.



While an X post showcasing Rachel's costume claimed that she was Orlando's "new gf," it seems that the two aren't actually an item after all.