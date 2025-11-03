Diplo makes wild claim about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: "I did date Trudeau, too"
Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry's ex Diplo claimed that they have the same taste in men, amid the pop star's new romance with Justin Trudeau!
During the DJ's recent appearance on the podcast Smart Girl Dumb Questions, Diplo let slip that he dated both Katy and Justin!
After host Nayeema Raza asked Diplo about his experience with Canada, the chat shifted towards his brief relationship with the I Kissed a Girl singer.
"And now Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau," he said as the host responded, "I know. Pretty fire. I know some people who like kind of..."
Diplo interjected, saying, "Dated Katy Perry like me."
He then clarified, "Oh, I did date Trudeau, too. That was a weird one, though."
When Nayeema asked why, the 46-year-old claimed, "I'm not in the positions."
Did Diplo did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau?
Katy and the former Canadian Prime Minister confirmed their relationship in October with viral PDA snaps from a romantic boating outing.
The Dark Horse artist split from her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, back in June, while Justin has been separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, since 2023.
Diplo and Katy reportedly dated in 2014, but if what he claims is true, when did he also court the politician? Hopefully, more tea about this story comes out soon!
Cover photo: Collage: Thomas SAMSON & Amy Sussman & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP