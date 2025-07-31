Katy Perry romance rumors heat up as Justin Trudeau attends her concert!

Montreal, Canada - Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are fanning the flames of romance rumors after the former Canadian Prime Minister was spotted front and center at her Lifetimes tour stop in Montreal – just days after their now-viral dinner outing.

Katy Perry's (r.) recent Lifetimes tour stop was full of surprises – especially when former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd cheering her on! © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & THOMAS SAMSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@popcrave

It's a woman's world, and Justin Trudeau is lucky to be living in it!

The politician looked totally smitten as he joined the 21,000-strong crowd at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night, watching the 40-year-old pop icon bring the house down.

In footage that's now blowing up online, fans clocked Trudeau on his feet, per Page Six, grinning from ear to ear and even mouthing along to Katy's 2013 hit Dark Horse.

And he didn't just stand there, either.

According to fans in the crowd, the 53-year-old was even seen busting out a few dance moves, joined by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, who looked like she was having just as much fun.

The surprise concert sighting came not long after Katy and Justin were seen enjoying a cozy Monday afternoon walk through Mount Royal Park, per TMZ.

While there was no obvious PDA, the chill vibe and those lingering glances only added fuel to the fire following their headline-making dinner in downtown Montreal earlier this week.