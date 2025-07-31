Katy Perry romance rumors heat up as Justin Trudeau attends her concert!
Montreal, Canada - Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are fanning the flames of romance rumors after the former Canadian Prime Minister was spotted front and center at her Lifetimes tour stop in Montreal – just days after their now-viral dinner outing.
It's a woman's world, and Justin Trudeau is lucky to be living in it!
The politician looked totally smitten as he joined the 21,000-strong crowd at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night, watching the 40-year-old pop icon bring the house down.
In footage that's now blowing up online, fans clocked Trudeau on his feet, per Page Six, grinning from ear to ear and even mouthing along to Katy's 2013 hit Dark Horse.
And he didn't just stand there, either.
According to fans in the crowd, the 53-year-old was even seen busting out a few dance moves, joined by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, who looked like she was having just as much fun.
The surprise concert sighting came not long after Katy and Justin were seen enjoying a cozy Monday afternoon walk through Mount Royal Park, per TMZ.
While there was no obvious PDA, the chill vibe and those lingering glances only added fuel to the fire following their headline-making dinner in downtown Montreal earlier this week.
Katy and Justin's cozy outings spark dating buzz
The pair first turned heads when they were photographed sharing a quiet meal together, which quickly ignited buzz on social media.
Neither Katy nor Justin has commented on what's really going on, but their recent back-to-back public appearances have the internet in full-on detective mode.
The timing is also... interesting.
Katy recently split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom after nearly a decade together.
Despite the breakup, they're keeping things friendly as they co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
Trudeau, on the other hand, announced his separation from wife Sophia Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
The former couple shares three children: Xavier (17), Ella-Grace (16), and Hadrien (11), and they've also continued to co-parent smoothly.
Whether this is the beginning of an unexpected romance or just a sweet friendship, one thing's clear: Katy and Justin have everyone watching – and talking!
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & THOMAS SAMSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@popcrave