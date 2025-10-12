Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau caught packing on the PDA in saucy yacht snaps!

Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have seemingly proved that they are very much together !

Katy Perry (r.) seemingly confirms her romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (l.) in viral PDA images. © Collage: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The duo was captured packing on the PDA in her yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Katy wore a black one-piece, while Justin was seen shirtless with a pair of jeans in the viral images.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail that she witnessed the pair "making out," adding, "I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."



While Katy and Justin were previously said to be just friends, yet another tipster has tattled that she's "very interested" in the politician despite their busy schedules.

The Fireworks hitmaker recently split from actor Orlando Bloom – her former fiancé and the father of her daughter Daisy – while Justin separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, two years ago.