Keke Palmer escalates Darius Jackson drama with diss in Usher's new music video!

Los Angeles, California - Following Keke Palmer's drama with Darius Jackson, the father of her baby, the Nope star has seemingly taken it to the next level by shading him with the help of Usher!

Keke Palmer is the star of Usher's new music video, Boyfriend, which seemingly is a dig towards, Darius Jackson, the father of her baby. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kekepalmer

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old new mom revealed her collaboration with the Confessions artist in the music video for his new song, Boyfriend.



The brief teaser featured the Hustlers star first sipping champagne while sitting in front of a vanity mirror before strutting down the hotel hall with a group of girls.

"Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me, oh that’s cool, that's cool," Usher sings in the clip.

"Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find, just look for me wherever he sees you."

The full video, which was filmed in Las Vegas, drops Wednesday, but the teaser alone caused an uproar on Twitter!