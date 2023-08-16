Keke Palmer escalates Darius Jackson drama with diss in Usher's new music video!
Los Angeles, California - Following Keke Palmer's drama with Darius Jackson, the father of her baby, the Nope star has seemingly taken it to the next level by shading him with the help of Usher!
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old new mom revealed her collaboration with the Confessions artist in the music video for his new song, Boyfriend.
The brief teaser featured the Hustlers star first sipping champagne while sitting in front of a vanity mirror before strutting down the hotel hall with a group of girls.
"Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me, oh that’s cool, that's cool," Usher sings in the clip.
"Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find, just look for me wherever he sees you."
The full video, which was filmed in Las Vegas, drops Wednesday, but the teaser alone caused an uproar on Twitter!
Keke Palmer and Usher's collab gets mixed reactions from fans
Fans didn't hold back their thoughts over the surprise team up since it seemingly alludes to Jackson's viral criticism over Keke's "inappropriate" dress.
While many praised the True Jackson star for "controlling" the narrative others called the move the "next level of petty."
One fan tweeted: "Keke Palmer is In Usher's new video and I know her baby daddy (not her man) is about to be sick. Keke said you think you had a problem at the concert, but watch this."
Another user wrote, "Keke Palmer and Usher are doing too much at this point except this has always been a PR stunt." The drama continues!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kekepalmer