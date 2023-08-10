Keke Palmer opens up about feeling "empowered" after pregnancy weight gain

Keke Palmer has no regrets over gaining weight while pregnant with her first child, son Leo. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/keke

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old new mom revealed that she gained 40 lbs while pregnant with her first son Leo.

In the Instagram post that featured Keke in the gym with her trainer, she further dished, "I was over happy OKAY and I don't regret it."

The Lightyear actor explained that she was "very weight conscious" before welcoming Leo, but she didn't always "feel" like she was in shape.

"After my son and the weight I gained, I was afraid because I was ready to be in the house hahaha," she continued.

"My mental changed and I was kind of forgetting about, me, as an individual. This is where your support system counts, because my loved ones created the space for me to remember myself."