Keke Palmer opens up about feeling "empowered" after pregnancy weight gain
Los Angeles, California - Nope star Keke Palmer got real about feeling "empowered" in her post-baby body!
On Wednesday, the 29-year-old new mom revealed that she gained 40 lbs while pregnant with her first son Leo.
In the Instagram post that featured Keke in the gym with her trainer, she further dished, "I was over happy OKAY and I don't regret it."
The Lightyear actor explained that she was "very weight conscious" before welcoming Leo, but she didn't always "feel" like she was in shape.
"After my son and the weight I gained, I was afraid because I was ready to be in the house hahaha," she continued.
"My mental changed and I was kind of forgetting about, me, as an individual. This is where your support system counts, because my loved ones created the space for me to remember myself."Keke's post-baby body has been praised by fans, particularly after the recent drama with her baby daddy Darius Jackson.
Keke Palmer reveals postpartum fitness journey on social media
The True Jackson star's boyfriend was publicly roasted after he shamed her for the fit she wore to Usher's Las Vegas Residency.
"It's the outfit tho..you a mom," Jackson wrote in a since-deleted post.
It appears that Keke is over the drama as she thanked her trainer Corey for helping her "feel more empowered after my son than I ever did before."
