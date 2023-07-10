Keke Palmer's boyfriend roasted online for publicly shaming her

Los Angeles, California - Nope star Keke Palmer was publicly shamed by her boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson - and social media wasted no time retaliating!

Keke Palmer's baby daddy Darius Jackson learned the hard way that nobody messes with Keke - or her fans! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/keke

The 29-year-old new mom was busy living her best life on Wednesday evening while attending Usher's Las Vegas Residency.



For the occasion, Palmer stunned in a black bodysuit under a sheer dress that flaunted all of her curves.

Yet, one person wasn't impressed with the attire.

The True Jackson, VP alum's baby daddy took to Twitter to condemn her ensemble by quoting a tweet with a clip of Palmer dancing with Usher.

"It's the outfit tho..you a mom," Jackson wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he doubled down on his stance by writing, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Needless to say, the fitness instructor got viciously dragged for publicly blasting his girlfriend and for not having his "standards" in order.