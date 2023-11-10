Keke Palmer granted restraining order after accusing ex of abuse

Los Angeles, California - Keke Palmer has been granted a temporary restraining order after accusing her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, of domestic violence.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Nope star revealed in court documents that Jackson has repeatedly physically abused her, providing graphic photos of the incidents in her request for a restraining order and sole custody of their eight-month-old baby boy.

Palmer said that the abuse occurred throughout the two-year relationship, which began in 2021. She noted that the violence did not stop upon their final split in October.

According to Page Six, the Scream Queens actor alleged that Jackson attacked her on November 5 after she denied his request to bring their son, Leo, to a football game.

"At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house," Palmer said.

That attack was documented in disturbing images submitted with the document, which see Palmer being thrown over the couch.

While Palmer is seeking sole custody, Jackson posted a photo of himself and Leo on Thursday with the caption, "I love you, son. See you soon."