Keke Palmer honors Usher at BET Awards after Vegas drama with ex-boyfriend

Los Angeles, California - Keke Palmer has officially put the Usher drama to rest with her stunning tribute to the R&B star at the 2024 BET Awards !

Keke Palmer slayed on the BET stage while honoring Usher at the annual awards show. © Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the 30-year-old entertainer channeled her inner Usher for the star-studded tribute honoring the Grammy-winning artist during culture's biggest night.

Keke hopped on stage to serenade Usher with his popular track, You Make Me Wanna, in a bedazzled bustier and low-rise baggy jeans with a customized cap that featured a glittering "A" on it.

The Nope actor was joined by Childish Gambino for a rendition of You Don't Have to Call, where KeKe changed into an all-white 'fit, complete with sparkling shorts and an oversized shirt.

The iconic moment comes nearly a year after the Hustlers star was publicly shamed by her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, for her provocative look at Usher's Las Vegas residency.

The drama led to Keke splitting from Darius and getting a restraining order against him after she accused him of domestic violence.