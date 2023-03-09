Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dabble in PDA and seemingly confirm romance

West Hollywood, California - Well it looks like love may be on the agenda for Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny after the two were caught canoodling during a date night!

Watch out Kravis! Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny are hopping on the PDA train! © Collage: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

The stars may have confirmed that they are indeed an item after the two were spotted displaying a little PDA.

On Tuesday evening, the 27-year-old model and the Grammy-winning artist were photographed hugging each other after grabbing a group dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

In snaps obtained by Page Six, Kendall is sporting a long trench coat while the 28-year-old Mia rapper rocks a bomber jacket and a backward baseball cap.

The supposed pair looked quite smitten with each other before sharing a quick smooch and departing in separate vehicles.

Reportedly, Kylie Jenner was in the group that accompanied the two during the low-key outing.

Yet, this isn't the first time Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen smooching it up.

Last month, pics of the two shamelessly making out in an LA club circulated social media.

Following this, Kenny and Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, tried to play coy while leaving dinner with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.