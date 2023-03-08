Kylie Jenner teases The Kardashians season 3 may be underway!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has seemingly further confirmed that filming for the third season of the Kar-Jenners' reality show , The Kardashians, has begun!

They're back! Kylie Jenner may have just confirmed that filming for season 3 for The Kardashians is underway. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old beauty mogul may have subtly let slip that production for the next season of the Hulu series is already in session.

On Tuesday night, Kylie posted a clip on her Instagram story of herself getting filmed while she got her hair and makeup touched up.

The mom of two sported a strapless black dress and was seen making silly faces and swaying side to side as she sat on the classic beige couch the famous family uses to give their confessionals on the series.

Kylie's coy snap is the latest update on the impending next chapter of the reality show following its dramatic season two finale.



Though Disney+ and Hulu haven't yet announced when season 3 will debut, Kourtney Kardashian was the first to tease the upcoming season back in January with a shot of herself seemingly doing a confessional - or is "konfessional" better?

Kim Kardashian also hinted that filming was underway for the streaming series with a candid pic of herself shooting what looked like a solo tea spilling session.