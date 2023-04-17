Kendall Jenner gets cozy with Bad Bunny during Coachella!

Indio, California - Kendall Jenner showed some major support for her rumored boo, aka rapper Bad Bunny, at Coachella this weekend!

Kendall Jenner (r) was spotted having a blast during Bad Bunny's headlining set over the weekend at Coachella. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & BEN GABBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Not only was the 27-year-old model spotted having the time of her life during the Latin artist's set, but the two were also seen discreetly cuddling up at the music festival.

In a clip posted on TikTok, Kendall can be seen dancing to the 29-year-old rapper's headlining set on Friday amid rumors that the two are dating.

The Kardashians star was dancing to his track, Después de la Playa, all the while sporting chic festival attire, which consisted of a leather jacket and blue denim shorts.

The rumored couple was also seen displaying subtle PDA during weekend one of the music festivities!