Kendall Jenner gets cozy with Bad Bunny during Coachella!
Indio, California - Kendall Jenner showed some major support for her rumored boo, aka rapper Bad Bunny, at Coachella this weekend!
Not only was the 27-year-old model spotted having the time of her life during the Latin artist's set, but the two were also seen discreetly cuddling up at the music festival.
In a clip posted on TikTok, Kendall can be seen dancing to the 29-year-old rapper's headlining set on Friday amid rumors that the two are dating.
The Kardashians star was dancing to his track, Después de la Playa, all the while sporting chic festival attire, which consisted of a leather jacket and blue denim shorts.
The rumored couple was also seen displaying subtle PDA during weekend one of the music festivities!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to fuel romance rumors
While they didn't engage in their usual tongue-fest, the two were spotted sweetly embracing and walking the festival grounds together.
Kendall was eventually joined by her sister, Kylie Jenner, after being caught canoodling with her supposed boo.
The model and the rapper have sparked romance rumors since February, most recently having been spotted horseback riding on a date at the stables.
After yet another public outing, it looks like things may be official between them!
Cover photo: Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & BEN GABBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP