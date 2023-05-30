Kendall Jenner goes coastal with sexy bikini and sheer dress

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner hit the coast while showing off her sculpted form in a teeny bikini!

Kendall Jenner is a coastal vibe while enjoying a girls trip in her latest Instagram post. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Per the 28-year-old's latest Instagram post, summer is coming and bikini season is in full effect.

On Monday, Kenny shared a few snaps from her time by the coast with her gal pals and naturally, the model showed off her fit frame.

The model soaked up the sun while wearing a revealing outfit: a navy blue sheer dress that showcased her statuesque form as she posed for the photos.

Underneath, Kenny sported a barely-there bikini top with a matching bottom, and completed the look with a pair of stylish shades and a woven bag.

Noticeably absent from the brunette's outing was her rumored boo, rapper Bad Bunny, but the two reportedly had a vacay in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

This also isn't the only time Kenny recently showed off her figure.