Is Kendall Jenner "unbearable" to work with?

Los Angeles, California - A resurfaced clip from Kendall Jenner 's time as a Victoria's Secret Angel has fans questioning if she's truly a mean girl!

How rude. Kendall Jenner's seemingly offensive gesture towards a fan has many questioning if the model is a mean girl. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The 27-year-old model's viral clip from the Victoria's Secret Hulu documentary that aired last year is making waves once again.

In the video shared via Reddit, Kendall is seen dressed in a pink silk robe as she's seated in a makeup chair with a group of fans gathered behind her.

She then poses for a selfie with a fan, but immediately afterward, The Kardashians star gives the fan her phone back while seemingly rolling her eyes.

The clip has led to an intense discussion on the forum, with many users brading Kenny as "unbearable."

"How is she even a model? Gosh she's unbearable just like the others," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Why would anyone like her after seeing her do something like that, so f**king rude and dismissive."

This wouldn't be the first time Kendall's been accused of being a "mean girl."