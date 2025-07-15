Why did Kendall and Kylie Jenner skip their brother Brody's wedding?

Malibu, California - Kendall and Kylie Jenner were MIA from their older brother Brody's recent wedding, but is there really a family feud brewing?

Kendall (l.) and Kylie Jenner (second from l.) were reportedly invited to their brother Brody's wedding to Tia Blanco (r.) over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @brodyjenner

Insiders dished to TMZ on Monday that the A-list sisters were indeed invited to the ceremony in Malibu but declined to attend.

The sources said that the siblings have "nothing but love for each other," with one tipster adding that Kendall and Kylie may have opted out to avoid drawing attention away from Brody and his bride, Tia Blanco, on their big day.

The outlet revealed that around 60-70 guests attended the Saturday nuptials, including Caitlyn Jenner and Brody's brothers, Brandon and Burt.

Brody, who made a few appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years, is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, thus making him the half-brother of Kendall and Kylie, who are the daughters of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.

Back in January, Brody shed some light on their family dynamic in a rare interview, saying, "We all have a tremendous amount of love for each other, even Kendall and Kylie."