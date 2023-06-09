Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny coordinate outfits on cute brunch date

Los Angeles, California - It appears that Kardashians star Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have made a small relationship milestone!

Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny are seemingly getting closer as their romance continues. © Collage: RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

You know what they said - a romance isn't serious until the couple coordinates on dates!

On Thursday, the 27-year-old supermodel was spotted having a brunch date with the 29-year-old rapper.

And the pair's respective fits seem to suggest that the two are getting pretty serious!

For the outing, Kendall rocked an oversized leather jacket on top of a fitted muscle tank with jeans and white sneakers.

The Grammy-winning artist matched his rumored boo's fly with a similar ensemble that consisted of a cream-colored hoodie, green khaki pants, a blue baseball cap, and white sneakers.

While the twosome hasn't outright addressed the status of their romance, this is hardly the first time fans have spotted the low-key lovebirds.