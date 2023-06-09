Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny coordinate outfits on cute brunch date
Los Angeles, California - It appears that Kardashians star Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have made a small relationship milestone!
You know what they said - a romance isn't serious until the couple coordinates on dates!
On Thursday, the 27-year-old supermodel was spotted having a brunch date with the 29-year-old rapper.
And the pair's respective fits seem to suggest that the two are getting pretty serious!
For the outing, Kendall rocked an oversized leather jacket on top of a fitted muscle tank with jeans and white sneakers.
The Grammy-winning artist matched his rumored boo's fly with a similar ensemble that consisted of a cream-colored hoodie, green khaki pants, a blue baseball cap, and white sneakers.
While the twosome hasn't outright addressed the status of their romance, this is hardly the first time fans have spotted the low-key lovebirds.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny keep playing coy when it comes to budding romance
Per a report from People, an insider dished that Kenny spends "almost every day" with the Tití Me Preguntó artist.
"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source shared. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."
The insider further revealed that "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."
Prior to their brunch date, the pair were seen on a vacay in Puerto Rico, where Kenny sported an itsy bitty bikini in snaps that seemed to be taken by the rapper.
Cover photo: Collage: RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner