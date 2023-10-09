Kendall Jenner helps Bad Bunny celebrate huge Billboard win!

Miami, Florida - Kendall Jenner helped her boo Bad Bunny celebrate his epic win at the Billboard Latin Music Awards!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny celebrated his big win at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Landmark Media

It was a big night for the 29-year-old Latin artist at the annual music ceremony as Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took home seven awards!

To celebrate, the Titi Me Preguntó artist and the 27-year-old supermodel jetted off to Miami per TMZ.

Kenny and Ocasio were spotted at the SuperBlue art installation followed by dinner at Hometown BBQ where each rocked stylish looks.

The Kardashians star was pictured wearing a casual fit that featured white jeans and a gray tank top. She used a hair clip to expose her toned tummy and paired the look with white Adidas sneakers and shades.

Meanwhile, Oscasio kept the causal theme going with a simple white T-shirt, brown trousers, a red-and-white bandana with blue lining around his neck, and a backward brown fitted cap.