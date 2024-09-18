Kendall Jenner channels her inner Elle Woods on 818 Tequila college tour
College Station, Texas - Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner has once again embarked on her annual 818 Tequila college tour – this time hitting the Lone Star state!
The 28-year-old supermodel took her newly blonde tresses on the road for the next stop amid her tequila-filled college tour.
Kendall was spotted earlier this week at Texas A&M University and in Boulder, Colorado, pouring shots for the crowd, all the while giving major Elle Woods vibes.
The liquor mogul sported a custom 818 Athletics Department varsity T-shirt with librarian-style glasses.
Kenny channeled her inner college girl by adding a pencil to her pinned-back, honey-blonde updo while her makeup was kept natural with a pale pink lip.
The Calvin Klein ambassador shared footage from the tour via her Instagram story, which first featured a clip of students at a local bar sporting green 818 Tequila hats.
The next pic showed the reality star behind the bar while flaunting her stylish specs and blonde hair.
Kendall's past stops with 818 Tequila include universities in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Where was this fun-filled tour during our college days?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner