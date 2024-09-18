Kendall Jenner channels her inner Elle Woods on 818 Tequila college tour

College Station, Texas - Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner has once again embarked on her annual 818 Tequila college tour – this time hitting the Lone Star state!

Kendall Jenner hit the road for her annual 818 Tequila college tour with her new blonde hair. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel took her newly blonde tresses on the road for the next stop amid her tequila-filled college tour.

Kendall was spotted earlier this week at Texas A&M University and in Boulder, Colorado, pouring shots for the crowd, all the while giving major Elle Woods vibes.



The liquor mogul sported a custom 818 Athletics Department varsity T-shirt with librarian-style glasses.

Kenny channeled her inner college girl by adding a pencil to her pinned-back, honey-blonde updo while her makeup was kept natural with a pale pink lip.

The Calvin Klein ambassador shared footage from the tour via her Instagram story, which first featured a clip of students at a local bar sporting green 818 Tequila hats.

The next pic showed the reality star behind the bar while flaunting her stylish specs and blonde hair.