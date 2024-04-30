Kendall Jenner rocks out in horse girl chic for Stagecoach

What looks did supermodel Kendall Jenner grace the Stagecoach Festival with? If you were thinking she'd be rocking high fashion, think again!

By Steffi Feldman

Indio, California - What looks did supermodel Kendall Jenner grace the Stagecoach Festival with?

Kenny, ever the hobby equestrian lover, may have taken inspo from her own country Western-meets-chill wardrobe for her looks at Stagecoach.

She was seen in several snaps from the weekend rocking oversized workman jackets, which appear to be made of hearty fabrics like denim or canvas.

One look was paired with a casual baseball cap, but both day outfits featured Kendall's hair worn down with straight-leg pants – one tan and one dark wash denim – with a pair of plain black leather heeled booties.

The 818 mogul's nighttime look for Stagecoach Fest is a slightly different vibe, however!

Kendall Jenner gets cheeky at Stagecoach

Kendall took a page out of sister Kim Kardashian's fashion playbook and opted for a cheeky selfie from behind in one of her Stagecoach night fits!

The Kardashians star can be seen in beige, suede-looking pants – possibly the same pair from the day – and a white tee tied into a crop.

Are you digging Kendall's Stagecoach fits?

