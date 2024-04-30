Kendall Jenner rocks out in horse girl chic for Stagecoach

Indio, California - What looks did Kendall Jenner grace the Stagecoach Festival with?

What looks did supermodel Kendall Jenner grace the Stagecoach Festival with? If you were thinking she'd be rocking high fashion, think again! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner

If you were thinking that the supermodel would be rocking high fashion, think again!

Kenny, ever the hobby equestrian lover, may have taken inspo from her own country Western-meets-chill wardrobe for her looks at Stagecoach.

She was seen in several snaps from the weekend rocking oversized workman jackets, which appear to be made of hearty fabrics like denim or canvas.

One look was paired with a casual baseball cap, but both day outfits featured Kendall's hair worn down with straight-leg pants – one tan and one dark wash denim – with a pair of plain black leather heeled booties.

The 818 mogul's nighttime look for Stagecoach Fest is a slightly different vibe, however!