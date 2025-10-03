Kylie Jenner hypes up big sister Kendall over major Paris Fashion Week honor!

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner donned a naked dress for Schiaparelli on the Paris Fashion Week runway Thursday, and her sister Kylie Jenner was there front and center to cheer her on!

Kendall Jenner (l.) donned a naked dress for Schiaparelli on the Paris Fashion Week runway Thursday, and her sister Kylie Jenner (r.) was there front and center to cheer her on! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kenny nabbed the highly coveted final spot in the runway order at Schiaparelli's Ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2026 show, which was titled "Dancer in the Dark."

The 29-year-old supermodel glided down the catwalk in a sheer black dress with feathered polka dots and thin strips of fur drizzled throughout.

Her gown was accessorized with matching sheer opera gloves, chunky gold earrings, and black strappy heels, which Kylie can be seen fastening in her celebratory behind-the-scenes Instagram post on Thursday.

"my sister closed schiaparelli!!!!! so that means i kinda did too right. DREAM NIGHT," the 28-year-old wrote, hyping up her sister and bestie while giving herself a cheeky pat on the back. Kylie's gonna Kylie!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was also dressed to impress in a low-cut silver dress with shimmering fringe on the neckline and skirt for a suspiciously showgirl-inspired look. Shh, nobody tell Kim... or Taylor!