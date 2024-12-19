Kendall Jenner has scary incident with a catfished fan!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner had a rocky situation when a strange man arrived at her home!

Kendall Jenner's security team called authorities after an unwanted man showed up at her home. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

This probably wasn't on the supermodel's Christmas list.

Per TMZ, law enforcement recently responded to an unwelcome man who showed up at Kendall's gated community.

According to authorities, guards at the gate contacted Kendall's security team after the person said that the reality star invited him over.

With Kenny out of town and her assurance that she wasn't expecting any guests, her security detail called the LAPD because they were concerned that the man was a possible stalker – and he refused to leave until she came out!

Fortunately, the situation didn't get out of hand after it was determined that the man wasn't a threat and that he was "catfished" by a fake profile.

Eventually, the visitor left voluntarily and apparently didn't even make it past the gate – yet the 818 Tequila owner isn't the only Kar-Jenner that's dealt with an unwanted guest!

