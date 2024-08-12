Kendall Jenner trolls Kylie in hilarious birthday tribute: "Basically 30"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner playfully honored her sister, Kylie , on the mogul's 27th birthday!

Kendall Jenner aptly reminded Kylie (r.) that she's getting up there in age while celebrating the mogul's birthday. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 28-year-old supermodel referenced a viral moment from The Kardashians while giving her baby sister a b-day shoutout.

Kendall dropped a throwback snap of herself with Kylie via her Instagram story on Saturday and hilariously captioned the post, "guess who's basically 30 now?"

Fans may recall when Kylie joked about the 818 Tequila owner's age during a joint confessional in season 3 of the reality show.

"These are our years, Kendall. I'm 25. You're like 30," the Khy founder said before Kendall hysterically interrupted, "I'm 27!"

The beauty mogul didn't let up as she continued, "You're basically 30."

Meanwhile, Kylie's other siblings also honored the mom of two with social media throughout the weekend, including Kim Kardashian.

"I want to thank the universe for blessing me with a sister as sweet as you," the SKIMs mogul wrote. "Your silliness, kindness and love are the greatest gifts I could ever ask for."