Kevin Jonas reveals cancer diagnosis as he undergoes surgery

Los Angeles, California - Actor and singer Kevin Jonas made waves on social media with a surprising Instagram video filming from his doctor's office on Tuesday.

In his post, the 36-year-old musician is seen on a patient couch – shortly before an operation.

"So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," Kevin said, pointing to this temple.

"Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

As the Skin Cancer Foundation reports, basal cell carcinomas are the most common form of skin cancer and are often caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or indoor tanning.

are also known as white or light skin cancer and are the most common malignant tumors in Central Europe.

In the next sequence of the clip, the Jonas Brothers member showed himself with a swab on his forehead after the procedure but spared his followers the sight of the fresh wound.