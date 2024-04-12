Jonas Brothers spark fan fury by rescheduling tour on short notice
Los Angeles, California - Jonas Brothers fans are voicing their frustrations on social media after the band abruptly rescheduled the entire European leg of their ongoing tour.
On Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers posted a joint Instagram video sharing major news about their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. with fans.
"We have shifted the European dates to later this year," Nick Jonas began, adding, "but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we're very excited to share with you at a later point."
With only five weeks left until the European leg was slated to begin, fans were aggravated by the sudden timing change, especially since many had already booked hotels and flights.
Fans argued that the band should have planned these "exciting projects" around their existing tour commitments or made the announcement far sooner.
The rescheduled tour dates will now occur in September and October, with the originally planned final show in Poland becoming the new closer, according to their updated schedule.
Angered fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the band, with some criticizing their lack of consideration.
Jonas Brothers fans express outrage over rescheduled shows
"At least do the bare minimum and approve the refund option for the many of us who can no longer make it," one fan commented under the video, while another said, "Anyone have 'Jonas brothers cancelling themselves' on their 2024 bingo card?"
Another wrote, "I had flights booked from Australia to Dublin (17,000km) and idk if I'll be able to change them…"
Some rumors on social media suggest Nick and Joe are heading to Broadway, which is why the rescheduling had to take place.
However, nothing has been confirmed about the "projects" by the band just yet.
"Jonas Brothers postponing their EU/UK tour at such short notice in lieu of 'new exciting projects' is just so tone deaf to all the people who have already spent money on accommodation and travel," one viewer wrote on X.
The Jo Bros are set to continue their Latin American leg of the tour as planned before the new four-month hiatus.
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jonasbrothers