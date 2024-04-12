Jonas Brothers spark fan fury by rescheduling tour on short notice

Los Angeles, California - Jonas Brothers fans are voicing their frustrations on social media after the band abruptly rescheduled the entire European leg of their ongoing tour .

The Jonas Brothers had to reschedule the European leg of their world tour, and some fans are not happy. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jonasbrothers & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers posted a joint Instagram video sharing major news about their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. with fans.

"We have shifted the European dates to later this year," Nick Jonas began, adding, "but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we're very excited to share with you at a later point."



With only five weeks left until the European leg was slated to begin, fans were aggravated by the sudden timing change, especially since many had already booked hotels and flights.

Fans argued that the band should have planned these "exciting projects" around their existing tour commitments or made the announcement far sooner.

The rescheduled tour dates will now occur in September and October, with the originally planned final show in Poland becoming the new closer, according to their updated schedule.

Angered fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the band, with some criticizing their lack of consideration.

