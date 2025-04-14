Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner make surprise cameo at all-female space launch

Van Horn, Texas - Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were present for Katy Perry , Lauren Sánchez, and Gayle King's Blue Origin NS-31 spaceflight !

The reality stars were among the supporters that witnessed the all-female Blue Origin Space launch on Monday morning.

The mom-daughter duo told reporters that they came to support their "girlfriend" and Jeff Bezos' fiancé, Lauren Sánchez.

"Today was a once in a lifetime experience," Khloé wrote in an Instagram Story post on Monday afternoon.

"Congratulations ladies! You are all incredibly brave, welcome home."

Kris shared, "This is a really unique experience and we're just so honored to be here to support them and watch this amazing part of history," adding that she's "so proud" of Sánchez and calling her an "inspiration."

After the six-member crew safely returned back to Earth, KoKo admitted to feeling "emotional," saying, "I literally had chills all over my body from the second it launched until the moment I just saw it land, and it’s sort of hard to explain, because I don't think you'd be that emotional, but it's incredible."