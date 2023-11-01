Khloé Kardashian gets accused of "blackfishing" in Bratz Halloween costume

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's team up with her sister Kim Kardashian for their Bratz Halloween costumes has gotten major backlash from fans.

Khloé Kardashian was accused of blackfishing by fans for her Halloween look as the Bratz doll Yasmin. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American owner's passion for fashion has landed her in hot water.



Following KoKo's debut as the Bratz doll Yasmin on Tuesday, fans have called out her look and accused the reality star of blackfishing - when non-Black people change their looks to appear Black and considered a form of the racist practice blackface.

Khloé's fit consisted of a yellow patterned mini dress with a long-sleeved white shirt underneath. She completed the costume with a matching yellow beret over ultra-long platinum blonde hair and a handbag that featured the Bratz logo written in crystals.

But it wasn't the outfit that caught fans' ire. Users took to The Kardashians star's comment sections to sound off on her enlarged lips and skin tone, which some remarked looked "10 times darker."

"Nope, pretending to be a black or brown woman aint it," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Black fishing periodddd."