Kim and Khloé Kardashian flaunt passion for fashion in Bratz Halloween costumes

Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian are out of their Barbie days as the sisters and company got Bratz glammed for Halloween !

Kim and Khloé (r) Kardashian teamed up with their BFFs for a Bratz Halloween takeover. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Kardashians Halloween takeover continues with the 43-year-old fashion mogul and the 39-year-old Good American owner's latest looks!

The sisters, plus their besties Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, teamed up for a Bratz takeover.

Kim, who shared the shoot via Instagram on Tuesday, dressed as "Chloe" in a pink, plaid crop top and matching, pleated skirt complete with white knee-high tights and platform heels.

Meanwhile, Khloé rocked the "Yasmin" look that featured a yellow tunic over a white top, paired with black knee-length boots and a matching skirt.

While this is KoKo's first costume this spooky season, earlier, Kim recently twinned with her mini-me North West in Clueless-themed costumes.

The SKIMs founder dressed as Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone in the flick, while her daughter went as Cher's BFF Dionne, played by Stacey Dash.