Kim and Khloé Kardashian flaunt passion for fashion in Bratz Halloween costumes
Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian are out of their Barbie days as the sisters and company got Bratz glammed for Halloween!
The Kardashians Halloween takeover continues with the 43-year-old fashion mogul and the 39-year-old Good American owner's latest looks!
The sisters, plus their besties Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, teamed up for a Bratz takeover.
Kim, who shared the shoot via Instagram on Tuesday, dressed as "Chloe" in a pink, plaid crop top and matching, pleated skirt complete with white knee-high tights and platform heels.
Meanwhile, Khloé rocked the "Yasmin" look that featured a yellow tunic over a white top, paired with black knee-length boots and a matching skirt.
While this is KoKo's first costume this spooky season, earlier, Kim recently twinned with her mini-me North West in Clueless-themed costumes.
The SKIMs founder dressed as Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone in the flick, while her daughter went as Cher's BFF Dionne, played by Stacey Dash.
Meanwhile, Kylie and Kendall Jenner matched in Sugar & Spice costumes from Batman Forever, while Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paid homage to Beetlejuice.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kimkardashian