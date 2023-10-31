Kim and Khloé Kardashian flaunt passion for fashion in Bratz Halloween costumes

The Kardashians sisters didn't come to play this Halloween! Kim and Khloé Kardashian show off their Brtaz-themed Halloween costumes in a sexy photoshoot.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian are out of their Barbie days as the sisters and company got Bratz glammed for Halloween!

Kim and Khloé (r) Kardashian teamed up with their BFFs for a Bratz Halloween takeover.
Kim and Khloé (r) Kardashian teamed up with their BFFs for a Bratz Halloween takeover.  © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Kardashians Halloween takeover continues with the 43-year-old fashion mogul and the 39-year-old Good American owner's latest looks!

The sisters, plus their besties Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, teamed up for a Bratz takeover.

Kim, who shared the shoot via Instagram on Tuesday, dressed as "Chloe" in a pink, plaid crop top and matching, pleated skirt complete with white knee-high tights and platform heels.

Taylor Swift flies to Kansas City as Travis Kelce's family reportedly struggles with attention
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift flies to Kansas City as Travis Kelce's family reportedly struggles with attention

Meanwhile, Khloé rocked the "Yasmin" look that featured a yellow tunic over a white top, paired with black knee-length boots and a matching skirt.

While this is KoKo's first costume this spooky season, earlier, Kim recently twinned with her mini-me North West in Clueless-themed costumes.

The SKIMs founder dressed as Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone in the flick, while her daughter went as Cher's BFF Dionne, played by Stacey Dash.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Kendall Jenner matched in Sugar & Spice costumes from Batman Forever, while Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paid homage to Beetlejuice.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: