Khloé Kardashian reveals lasting impact of skin cancer scare

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her 2022 health scare.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) recently looked back at her scary skin cancer incident last year. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old dished on the removal of a melanoma spot from her cheek via her Instagram stories.

KoKo began by praising her "Armenian tribe" for working "wonders" on the indentation left after the mass was removed.

The Good American owner showed an up-close look at her cheek, writing, "Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek."

"I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey," she added.

KoKo also dropped before-and-after looks at her cheek while revealing that she's getting ongoing cosmetic injections to fill in the indentation.

The Kardashians star concluded by encouraging her followers to get yearly skin checks.