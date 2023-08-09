Khloé Kardashian reveals more Kardashian fam injuries!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's surprising snap of her daughter True Thompson and her nephew Psalm West revealed the cousins' recent injuries.

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson (l.) and her nephew Psalm West have also suffered injuries, just like Kim Kardashian. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Apparently, Kim Kardashian isn't the only Kardashian that suffered a broken bone recently!

On Tuesday, KoKo dropped a rare pic of her mini-me daughter with her cousin and Kim's youngest son, who both were sporting casts on their arms.

True rocked a pink cast with a pink fit as Psalm's black cast matched his black apparel, too.

In other pics, KoKo's twin flashed a peace sign with her broken arm and some adorable smiles.

"Summer 2023/Cousin cast club/Trampoline and monkey bars/They had a ball this summer," The Kardashians star captioned the post, seemingly explaining how the kiddies injured their arms.

The business mogul's update follows Kim's shoulder injury, which occurred weeks ago but she also revealed this week. She is currently rehabbing with a trainer.