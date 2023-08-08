Kim Kardashian reveals injury setback: "Nothing's going to keep me down"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian revealed she's now back on her workout grind after suffering a shoulder injury weeks ago!

Kim Kardashian shared that she's been away from the gym for a weeks after breaking her shoulder. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 42-year-old gym enthusiast shared via her Instagram story that she's ready to break a sweat again after breaking her shoulder.

In the clip that featured her trainer Melissa Alcantara, who goes by Fitgurlmel on social media, Kim wrote, "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!"

The Kardashians star, who often documents her workouts, explained that Alcantara is helping her with her rehab workouts.



"We're starting our rehabbing today and our workouts because I've got to get back in the gym," the SKIMs founder added. "Nothing's going to keep me down."

Though Kim didn't dish on how she broke her shoulder, she did reveal that her trainer also suffered a similar injury.

"Melissa had the same thing happen to her," the beauty mogul said in the video, as Alcantara flashed her own shoulder, assuring Kim, "I got you."