Khloé Kardashian shows off joyful "nightly routine" with daughter True and niece Dream

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian isn't like other moms... she's a cool mom! And if you had any doubt, then her nightly routine with the kiddos is sure to convince you.

Khloé Kardashian showed off her daughter True (c.) and niece Dream's "nightly routine" via Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The Good American founder took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to show off her adorable "nightly routine" with daughter True (6) and niece Dream (8.)

Many families start to do relaxing things right before bed, but not the 40-year-old Kardashians star!

Nope, it's a full-on dance party at KoKo's casa – pink jammies and all.

"Our nightly routine," Khloé captioned her clip, showing the little girls dancing their hearts out to the Descendants 2 song What's My Name.

"I really think dancing after dinner is good for our souls," the reality star added.

The proud mama could be heard cheering for the girls from behind the camera.

"You better talk about it! Oh woah, different move over there," she encouraged as the kids climbed up high to dance on Khloé's grey marble counters. "You guys are amazing!"

"Somehow my counters have turned into stages... way better than the tables I used to dance on at the cleerrrbb," she wrote on the footage.