Khloé Kardashian drops adorable snaps from color run with True and Tatum
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and her kiddies had a colorful run over the July 4th holiday weekend!
On Sunday, the 40-year-old Good American owner and her two kids, True and Tatum, dropped footage from their epic color run via Instagram.
The photo dump first featured a group pic of KoKo with her little ones covered in vibrant paint from the event.
The Kardashians star twinned with True and Tatum in matching shirts, with Khloé also rocking a multicolored bandana with purple sunglasses and an orange mustache.
Meanwhile, her six-year-old daughter opted for a hot pink bandana and matching beads, while KoKo's baby boy wore green shades and a matching bandana.
In later pics, Tatum also sported his mom's removable mustache and posed for a sweet selfie with Khloé before the run.
The fitness mogul opted for a more monotone look when she recently pulled up to Michael Rubin's annual white bash – also held over the recent holiday.
KoKo stunned in a sleek, white cutout dress while dancing the night away with Kim and their mutual bestie, LaLa Anthony.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian