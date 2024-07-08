Khloé Kardashian drops adorable snaps from color run with True and Tatum

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and her kiddies had a colorful run over the July 4th holiday weekend!

Khloé Kardashian (l.) and her two kids True (top r.) and Tatum Thompson got into some colorful fun over the July 4th holiday weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Sunday, the 40-year-old Good American owner and her two kids, True and Tatum, dropped footage from their epic color run via Instagram.

The photo dump first featured a group pic of KoKo with her little ones covered in vibrant paint from the event.

The Kardashians star twinned with True and Tatum in matching shirts, with Khloé also rocking a multicolored bandana with purple sunglasses and an orange mustache.

Meanwhile, her six-year-old daughter opted for a hot pink bandana and matching beads, while KoKo's baby boy wore green shades and a matching bandana.

In later pics, Tatum also sported his mom's removable mustache and posed for a sweet selfie with Khloé before the run.

The fitness mogul opted for a more monotone look when she recently pulled up to Michael Rubin's annual white bash – also held over the recent holiday.