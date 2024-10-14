Khloé Kardashian shows off results of face injections after skin cancer scare

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shed light on a recent health journey as she showed off before-and-after snaps from her 2022 tumor removal.

On Friday, the 40-year-old reality star took to Snapchat to explain how the removal surgery left her with an "indentation" on her face.

"I waited nine months after surgery to get the indentation filled," she added, per E! News.

Once her doctor gave her the go-ahead, Khloé got facial injections to hide the indentation, showing off a notably fuller side to her face since the cosmetic procedure.

The Good American mogul shared the news of her tumor removal with fans in the fall of 2022, explaining that there had only been a seemingly innocuous small bump on her face.

But as the months passed and the blemish wouldn't go away, she ended up getting a biopsy to determine its cause.

The doctors then confirmed it was melanoma, with the tumor being "incredibly rare" for someone of her age.

KoKo's medical team urged her to have it removed ASAP, leading to immediate surgery.