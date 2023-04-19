Khloé Kardashian teams up with Ashley Graham for "every body" panel

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian held an inclusive panel following the exciting announcement that her Good American brand is getting opening a brick-and-mortar store soon!

Khloé Kardashian (r) and Ashley Graham celebrate body positivity during a panel for Good American. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder teamed up with model Ashley Graham for a body inclusive panel in honor of the brand.

The discussion followed Khloé's Monday announcement that Good American is opening a storefront in the near future.

"Thank you so much to everyone who joined us last night for the @goodamerican EVERY BODY panel," the Kardashians star wrote in her Instagram post.

"I am so proud of who we are and what we stand for, and I’m grateful to be able to empower our consumers. Representation in the fashion industry is so important and we will continue to break boundaries and set new standards!!!"

For the event, KoKo was seen sporting a shimmering black bandage dress under an oversized denim coat while Graham kept it comfy casual with loose white T-shirt and baggy denim jeans.

"Ashley I wanted to give a major and heart felt thank you!! You were so vulnerable and a crusader in the fight for inclusivity," Khloé wrote.