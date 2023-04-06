Kylie Jenner goes gold mode while modeling Good American's swimwear line

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner supported her big sister Khloé Kardashian by modeling one of the CEO's swimwear pieces!

Kylie Jenner puts the world to shame with new bikini pics. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Bikini season is vastly approaching as the Kardashian-Jenners have been ever so kindly reminding the world.

On Thursday, Kylie continued the bikini craze by posting new snaps on Instagram where she again stunningly modeled a teeny-weeny string bikini.

The metallic gold set left very little to imagination, yet the 25-year-old beauty mogul still effortlessly slayed while striking various poses.

"Golden hour baby," she captioned the sexy post.

Kylie's steamy swimwear actually comes from KoKo's Good American bathing suit line, Good Swim.

The 38-year-old CEO reposted the carousel on her IG story, writing, "@goodamerican looks good on you."

Kylie's latest snaps follows her spicy photoshoot with her "twin" Kim Kardashian where the two both modeled black bikinis, and her shoot sporting a nearly $10K blinged-out bikini.

All in all, it looks like this summer will clearly belong to the Kar-Jenners, especially with jaw-dropping bikini pieces like this!