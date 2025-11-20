Khloé Kardashian reveals "paranoid" ex Lamar Odom burned her journals

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the traumatic moment when her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, set her journals on fire in front of her!

Khloé Kardashian revealed why she doesn't keep journals anymore on her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland. © Screenshot/YouTube/Khloé Kardashian

During the "Ask Me Anything" segment on her podcast, Khloè in Wonderland, on Wednesday, the reality star shared why she no longer keeps journals.

KoKo revealed that during her marriage to the former NBA star, he destroyed her prized diaries that documented her entire life.

The 41-year-old explained that Lamar "was going through it" and having "a tough time," which increased his paranoia.

"He was incredibly paranoid and found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and just was convinced that I was like, taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy," she shared.

Khloé said that the Los Angeles Lakers player proceeded to throw her journals into the fire in front of her.