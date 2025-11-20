Khloé Kardashian reveals "paranoid" ex Lamar Odom burned her journals
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the traumatic moment when her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, set her journals on fire in front of her!
During the "Ask Me Anything" segment on her podcast, Khloè in Wonderland, on Wednesday, the reality star shared why she no longer keeps journals.
KoKo revealed that during her marriage to the former NBA star, he destroyed her prized diaries that documented her entire life.
The 41-year-old explained that Lamar "was going through it" and having "a tough time," which increased his paranoia.
"He was incredibly paranoid and found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and just was convinced that I was like, taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy," she shared.
Khloé said that the Los Angeles Lakers player proceeded to throw her journals into the fire in front of her.
Why Khloé will never "risk" journaling again
The Kardashians star recalled, "I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face. I could remember me on my knees, screaming, like it was years of my life in these journals, and they meant so much to me."
Khloé and Lamar, who were married from 2009 to 2015, briefly reunited on the family's Hulu reality series last season, where they addressed the athlete's past drug use and what led to their divorce.
As for whether she'll ever get back into journaling, the Good American owner said that she "no longer finds peace" in it.
KoKo added, "I'm not going to start a journal again and have someone destroy it, or I lose it. It's more, I'm going to say traumatic for me, but I just don't even want to open that up again."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Khloé Kardashian & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP