Khloé Kardashian makes surprising comment on infamous OJ Simpson paternity rumors

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian made an unexpected joke about the long-running rumor that OJ Simpson is her real biological father – but her mom wasn't having it!

Khloé Kardashian joked about the late OJ Simpson (r.) being her real dad in the latest episode of The Kardashians! © Collage: Phillip Faraone & POOL / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old and her older sister Kim discussing a bible their dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., had gifted to OJ in 1994.

As the bible went to auction, Kim's initial offer on it was rejected, forcing the 45-year-old to bid anonymously.

Khloé was upset that OJ's estate wouldn't "just give" the bible to her and Kim, adding, "It's proven he's our dad – just give it to us."

"Well, it's questionable between which one – between OJ and dad," Kim replied, referencing the infamous rumor that the late football star was Khloé's real dad.

The Good American mogul then said that "either" would work, quipping, "Both of my dads – give it to me!"

Khloé doubled down on the joke when Kylie Jenner arrived. When the 28-year-old asked if it was Robert's handwriting, Khloé responded, "No, that's my other dad's – OJ's."

Amid all of the chatter, the sisters' mom, Kris Jenner, sat silently – seemingly unimpressed by the jokes.

The 70-year-old has long denied rumors of an affair with OJ, who died in 2024, and the athlete himself affirmed that he was not Khloé's dad in a 2019 X video.