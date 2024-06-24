Khloé Kardashian slams fans for criticism of daughter True's recital makeup

Khloé Kardashian slammed followers who criticized her daughter, True Thompson (r.). © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Sunday, the 39-year-old business mogul celebrated her daughter and nieces' dance recital with an Instagram dump.

The first pic showed Khloé sweetly posing with her mini-me as more pics featured True with her cousins Chicago West and Dream Kardashian, plus Kim Kardashian, in their adorable pink tutus and makeup.

The Kardashians star gushed in the caption, "My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done I can't believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly."



Though KoKo clarified that the girls don't normally wear makeup, it didn't stop her followers blasting the reality star and the six-year-old's recital look.

One fan wrote, "Wow such strong makeup for children," while another noted, "The face full of makeup is so sad."

After one user came to her defense, writing, "It's sad you even have to specify about the makeup," KoKo responded, "It is but people are cray cray."